Paso Robles City Council 2.26.2019

Paso Robles city council meets tonight, but it’s a special closed session meeting.

The council to talk about a lawsuit against them filed by Pacific West Hotels and Resorts over the decision to exclude them from negotiations to buy the property adjacent to La Bellaserra and Hampton Inn Hotels, which they own. Pacific West alleges they had an agreement with the city to buy that property if it became available. Instead, they traded it to a San Jose developer who was upset he couldn’t develop the old motel located at the corner of 46 west and 101.

It’s just a closed session city council meeting. The council meeting with their legal counsel.

A workshop to be held by the city tomorrow at Paso Robles high school computer room. To work on the district boundaries for city council elections in the future. That’s to avoid a lawsuit by Malibu attorney Kevin Schenkman. More on that workshop tomorrow.