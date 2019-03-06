Paso Robles City Council 3.06.2019

Paso Robles city council said farewell to Iris Yang, who served as city attorney for 33 years. Mayor Steve Martin presented her with a proclamation for her service to the city. Yang fought back tears as she described how much she enjoyed working as city attorney. Iris Yang said the respect and civility with which the council and staff treats each other and the public is noteworthy and unique. She says she hears horror stories from her colleagues who work at other cities and school districts about what occurs, particularly during closed session. She said she appreciates the decency and civility of the leadership in Paso Robles.

Mayor Steve Martin also presented a proclamation to librarian Melissa Bailey of the Paso Robles city library for national Read Across America day on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

The Paso Robles city council received a report on progress related to the parking issues facing the downtown area. Julie Dixon of Dixon Resources Unlimited reported on trending statistics and how designated parking areas and license plate tracking are helping to alleviate parking shortages in the downtown area.

The council authorized the city manager to execute a contract with Pacific Hydrotech Corp to provide for construction of the 21st street reservoir in the amount of $7,721,415. The total construction budget is $8,493,557 dollars for the project. Mckinley says the old 21st reservoir needs to be replaced.

The council reviewed and updated the 2018 Community Vision and Strategic Goals, which allowed newly elected councilwoman Maria Elena Garcia to give her input on the goals developed previously by the council. More on that tomorrow.