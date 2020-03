The Paso Robles city council also meets tonight. Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta will give a report on the coronavirus and efforts in the city to prevent its spread among Paso Roblans.

The council will also discuss a plan to raise garbage rates in the city.

The Paso Robles city council meeting begins at 6:30. The proposal to increase garbage rates is the last item on the agenda.

You can hear that meeting live tonight here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.