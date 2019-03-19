Paso Robles City Council 3.19.2019

The Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. The council will revisit the district election system for the city council.

Assistant city manager Jim Crogan residents have been working on those proposed maps for council districts. The Paso Robles city council will review the draft council district maps. The council will also discuss a zoning code amendment to allow laundromats in the regional commercial zone. They’ll discuss a mid-year budget report and adjustments to that budget.

The Paso Robles city council meets this evening at 6:30. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.