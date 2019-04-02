Paso Robles City Council 4.02.2019

Tonight, Paso Robles city council to conduct a hearing on the proposed district map for the new council election system. Two weeks ago, the council unanimously approved draft Plan E, which gives each sitting council member his or her own district. Tonight, a public hearing on that draft Plan E for city council districts.

The motivation for the five districts is a lawsuit by a Malibu attorney who is suing municipalities throughout California, demanding they comply with the California Voting Rights Act. If you go to the city’s website, you can see what the draft E map looks like. The council meeting gets underway at 6:30. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on am 1230 KPRL beginning at 6:30.