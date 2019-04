Last night, Paso Robles city council unanimously approves a draft plan for creating districts for the election of council members. Draft plan E was developed by a citizen. It creates districts in the city giving each sitting council member his or her own district.

The map describing those districts is available online at the Paso Robles city website, prcity.com. Check it out if you want to see which council member you’ll be voting for in the next city election.