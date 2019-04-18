Paso Robles City Council 4.18.2019

On Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council moved another step closer to district elections. The item was on the consent agenda, so there was not much discussion. After it was approved, city manager Tom Frutchey explained what its passage means to the city.

The district map allows each sitting council member to run in his or her own district. The change to district elections was inspired by a lawsuit filed by a Malibu-based attorney, Kevin Shenkman. Shenkman is suing hundreds of municipalities in California demanding they go to district elections to be in compliance with the California Voter Act.

Several cities took him to court, which cost them millions in court costs, and ultimately, they each lost the case against Shenkman.