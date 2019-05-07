Paso Robles City Council 5.07.2019

Paso Robles city council meets this evening at the library conference room.

The council will discuss the city’s involvement with the Monterey Bay Community Power Collective. Mayor Steve Martin and the council first endorsed the plan after lengthy testimony at the council meeting April 3rd.

Progressives from throughout the central coast turned out for the first discussion of the Monterey Bay Community Power Collective. Tonight, the council may direct staff to develop a resolution to begin the process of joining the collective. The council will also discuss downtown parking, and a marijuana retail business urgency ordinance.

Tonight’s Paso Robles city council meeting begins at 6:30. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.