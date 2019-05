Tonight, Paso Robles city council to discuss the city joining Monterey Bay Community Power.

It’s a collective that buys power for participating municipalities. JR Killigrew tells the council at a previous meeting where they buy their mix of power.

Tonight, the council will consider a plan to join Monterey Bay Community Power. That city council meeting gets underway at 6:30.

You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.