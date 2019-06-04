Paso Robles City Council 6.03.2019

The Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference room, but the big meeting is Wednesday evening at the same location. The council to revisit the issue of short term vacation rentals. Back in February, city manager outlined the options.

Last month, the planning commission approved rules for short term rentals. That was after 6 out of 7 of the planning commissioners recused themselves because of conflicts of interest. Invoking the rule of necessity, those with conflicts drew straws and three of them joined the one commissioner without conflicts to approve plans for short term rentals. Wednesday, the council holds a public hearing on short term vacation rentals.

Meanwhile more and more signs go up in neighborhoods through out Paso Robles in opposition. Critics say the short term rentals are ruining the character of Paso Robles neighborhoods.

More on that tomorrow.