Paso Robles City Council 6.05.2019

Paso Robles City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to join San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and other municipalities in participating in the Monterey Bay Community Power Joint Powers Agreement. The vote was 4-0. Councilman John Hamon was absent.

Several citizens spoke against joining Monterey Bay Community Power. Michael Rivera questioned why the council was moving in this direction. He told the council, “Relatively conservative people that have common sense are doing things that I am actually shocked with. What the heck happened? Be patient, table this!”

Some critics were upset that people who want don’t want to participate in the collective, have to pay $5 to “opt out.” The council later discussed asking MBCP to waive the $5 fee.

Tuesday’s city council meeting was continued until Wednesday night. Wednesday night, the council will address the controversial Short Term Vacation Rental Ordinance. They will consider three options. One presented by the Short Term Rental Task Force. Another approved by the Planning Commission, although six out of the seven Planning Commissioners had conflicts of interest and recused themselves. The Commission invoked the “Rule of Necessity” and the commissioners drew straws to determine which of those six who had recused themselves would still decide the issue. The third option is an all-out ban on “non-hosted” Short Term Vacation Rentals in R-1 Zoned areas of the city. They may select one of those options or any other.

The Paso Robles City Council meets at 6:30 Wednesday evening with only the Short Term Rental issue on the agenda.