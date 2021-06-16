Paso Robles City Council 6.16.2021

Paso Robles city council met virtually last night.

Shonna Howesntine gave the final report on covid 19. You can go to the city’s newsletter on line if you’d like to read all the information related to covid-19.

The mayor made a historic proclamation at last night’s meeting.

June 19th 1865 was the date slaves in Texas learned that they were emancipated. So, Juneteenth, as they call it, is observed and celebrated in many cities as Emancipation Day. Congress is talking about making “Juneteenth” a federal holiday.