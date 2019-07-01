Paso Robles City Council 7.01.2019

Tomorrow night’s Paso Robles city council meeting is canceled. There will be no meeting tomorrow night.

You may remember two weeks ago, the meeting went until 11:20 at night. At the “eleventh hour” the council completely reversed itself on the short term vacation rental (STR) issue. In the previous meeting they voted unanimously to ban STR’s in R-1 residential zoning. That’s what’s occurred in 28 other California cities, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Napa and 25 other California towns about the size of Paso Robles. Then, the council members reversed that vote and directed staff to develop a new ordinance that would allow short term rentals. That came after lengthy testimony on both sides.

After the testimony, mayor Steve Martin steered Fred Strong and Maria Elena Garcia to reverse the previous decision. So staff is now working on a new ordinance which will be presented on July 16th. It will allow short term vacation rentals in all parts of the city, including R-1, residential zoning.

Councilman Steve Gregory and John Hamon have recused themselves because they have short term vacation rentals. Six of the seven planning commissioners also have conflicts of interest. So, it will be up to mayor Steve Martin and staff to developing an ordinance that is acceptable to council members Fred Strong and Maria Elena Garcia.

That will be discussed at the Paso Robles city council meeting July 16th. Two weeks from tomorrow night.