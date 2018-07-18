Paso Robles City Council 7.18.2018

A short Paso Robles city council meeting last night, as the big issue comes up tonight.

The council meeting at 5:30 this afternoon to discuss a proposed 1% sales tax to raise money for roads and emergency services. There’s no guarantee the proposal will be a one percent sales tax or how it will appear in the November election, if it does.

The council will work that out tonight. The meeting gets underway at 5:30. You can hear the meeting live here on am 1230 KPRL.

At last night’s meeting, Rich Garbarino of the League of California Cities lobbied to stop the repeal of the gas tax in California. You’ll see Prop 6 on the ballot in the November election.

At last night’s meeting, public works director Dick Mckinley provided and update on lake Nacimiento, which is managed by Monterey county. Public works director Dick Mckinley says rainfall this year is half of last year, but the lake is now at 29% of capacity because of all the water released by Monterey county.