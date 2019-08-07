Paso Robles City Council 8.07.2019

At last night’s meeting, Paso Robles city council received a report from the fire and police chiefs related to plans to clean up the river bed. Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta told the council that he and the police chief held a series of meeting with fish and game biologists and other officials to ascertain what they could to do clear out the river bed to reduce the likelihood of wildfires starting in the riverbed and spreading to neighboring housing. He says the work will begin this week to clear a fire break int he river bed.

At the conclusion of the meeting, councilman John Hamon raised questions about the causes of the fires and the way to stop them. So far this year, there have been more than 60 fires in the riverbed, most of them started by the transients living in the riverbed mayor Steve Martin suggests the council discuss weighs to address the problem at a future meeting, and so it goes.