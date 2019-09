In Paso Robles, there was no city council meeting last night.

Mayor Steve Martin says he’s pleased with the way the new parking program is operating in downtown Paso Robles. Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin says if you have questions about the parking program, you’re encouraged to go to the city website at prcity.com.

The Paso Robles city council will meet tomorrow evening at 6:30 at the library conference room.

