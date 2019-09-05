Paso Robles City Council 9.05.2019

Paso Robles city council meets tonight.

The meeting postponed from Tuesday, because of the three day Labor Day weekend. So, the Paso Robles city council meeting gets underway at 6:30 this evening. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.

A subject on a lot of people’s minds, the road work which adversely impacted the opening day of school for Flamson middle school and the new Bauer Speck campus on the Flamson campus. That road work on Spring street continues today between 24th and 32nd. They’re working on a water line, but watching the crews work, it’s hard to tell if they’re making progress. Many wonder if the Spring street will be repaved after it’s torn up to put in water and sewer lines.