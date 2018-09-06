Paso Robles City Council 9.06.2018

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the emergency operations center.

Tonight’s Paso Robles city council meeting will be held at the emergency operations center. That’s in the police and firefighters building. The meeting begins at 6:30. Because it’s being held at the emergency operations center, the meeting will not be aired on KPRL.