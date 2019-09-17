Paso Robles City Council 9.17.2019

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room.

The council will get a presentation from police commander Caleb Davis on the new parking program in downtown. How that’s working for the city and the community. They’ll also get a report on capital projects in Paso Robles.

The council will conduct two public hearings on the removal of oak trees in the city. One is a blue oak at 909 Experimental Station road. The other is a coast live oak at 723 Rolling Hills road. Each tree is about 40 inches in diameter.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30 tonight. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.