Paso Robles City Council 9.18.2019

At the outset of Tuesday night’s Paso Robles City Council meeting Mayor Steve Martin proclaimed this Constitution week in celebration of the 237th anniversary of the US Constitution.

Most of the meeting that followed, however, dealt with public works.

Ditas Esperanza talked about capital projects, including the roadwork on Spring Street. She says that after the work on the sewer and water lines are completed between 24th and 36th Street, the company will put a permanent seal on the roadwork. Then next summer, the city will resurface that stretch of Spring Street.

She said the slurry seal on Creston Road from Niblick to Scott Street is complete, and soon the permanent striping will be done. She said the poles are back in the center of 13th Street, and the lights are operating to make the crosswalks safer for pedestrians at Pine and Park Streets. She says new poles were installed in the center of the median. They are breakaway poles, so that if a vehicle strikes the pole, they unscrew at the bottom, so they’re easier to replace.

Police Commander Caleb Davis reported that the new parking program is working well. He says about 3200 used the app and 8800 used the pay station in the first two weeks. He says 66% of the people were only there for two hours, so they did not pay anything to park downtown. He says the program has freed up parking spaces in the downtown area. He says that was the intent of the program. He says the employee permit program has 118 parking spaces in downtown, but they’re working to improve the train station parking lot to increase utilization there.

Councilmen John Hamon and Fred Strong raised questions about how people can utilize the parking kiosks for a short time and then return later in the day to use them a second time. Commander Davis said he would consult with the software company to see if that is possible.