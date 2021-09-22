Paso Robles City Council 9.22.2021

Paso Robles city council did not meet last night. Some council members attended an event for the League of California Cities in Sacramento.

San Luis city council met last night. The meeting was historic because it was mayor Heidi Harmon’s final meeting as mayor.

Mayor Harmon recently resigned her position because she’s moving to Santa Cruz. Some speculate her abrupt departure may be tied to the recent revelations of cash bribes paid to her ally, the late supervisor Adam Hill.

Recently, we learned a cannabis grower paid supervisor Adam Hill $32-thousand dollars in cash bribes to buy his vote.