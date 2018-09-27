Paso Robles City Council 9.27.2018

The way you elect city council members in Paso Robles may be changing in two years.

The city council voting unanimously to begin the process of changing from an at-large council. To a district arrangement, where by candidates run in specific geographic sections of the city. So, one candidate could be elected from the west-side downtown. Another from the Sierra Bonita senior community village. That change occurred because of a threatened lawsuit by lawyer Kevin Shenkman who is suing cities in the state to make the switch district elections. He’s doing this primarily to extort settlement fees. He claims the district will allow for more Latino representation. He claims a Latino candidate has not run for office in 20 years, although at least 2 Hispanic names are on the November ballot in the city council race.

Michael Rivera and Maria Garcia.