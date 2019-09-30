Paso Robles City Council 9.30.2019

The Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference center

The council will consider an agreement with the El Camino Homeless Organization of Atascadero to oversee homeless services in Paso Robles.

Wendy Lewis of echo tells KPRL her group has been working with the city on the project. That includes the design and construction of the Paso Robles Homeless Center with the option to extend a one-year agreement once the center is operational. The item is on tomorrow night’s consent agenda.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:30.