Paso Robles City Council Convenes Closed Session on Litigation 01.08.2025

The Paso Robles city council held a special meeting yesterday afternoon regarding several cases of exposure to litigation.

City attorney Elizabeth Hull said one of these cases was a threat of litigation by the San Luis Obispo Tribune regarding the California public records act.

It is unknown what the other two cases of litigation were, or what the council addressed.

The case regarding the Tribune and the public records act had one reportable action, where council created a subcommittee to meet with legal counsel.