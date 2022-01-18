Paso Robles City Council Meeting 01.18.2022

Paso Robles city council meets tonight in a hybrid public meeting. That means limited capacity in the library conference room where city council meets, but you can listen to the meeting on the radio or watch the livestream on YouTube, and you may call in and contribute by telephone.

The council will get a covid-19 update from fire chief Jonathon Stornetta.

Ditas Esperanza of the public works department will provide a capital projects report.

And economic development manager Paul Sloan will give an update on the launch of the spaceport.

The meeting gets underway at 6:30.

You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.