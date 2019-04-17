Paso Robles City Council Meeting 04.16.2019

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC04162019.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC4162019pt2.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 4/17/2019NextNext post:North County Weather 4.17.2019Related postsThe Morning Exchange – Wed 4/17/2019April 17, 2019Sound Off – Tue 04/16/2019April 16, 2019The Morning Exchange – Tue 4/16/2019April 16, 2019Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 04/15/2019April 15, 2019Sound Off – Mon 04/15/2019April 15, 2019The Morning Exchange – Mon 4/15/2019April 15, 2019