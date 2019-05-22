Paso Robles City Council Meeting 05.21.2019

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC5212019.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC5212019pt2.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC5212019pt3.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 5/22/2019NextNext post:Sound Off – Tue 05/21/2019Related postsThe Morning Exchange – Wed 5/22/2019May 22, 2019Sound Off – Tue 05/21/2019May 21, 2019The Morning Exchange – Tue 5/21/2019May 21, 2019Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 05/20/2019May 20, 2019Sound Off – Mon 05/20/2019May 20, 2019The Morning Exchange – Mon 5/20/2019May 20, 2019