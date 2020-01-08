Paso Robles City Council Meeting 1.07.2020

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC01072020p2.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC01072020.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC01072020p2.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 01/08/2020NextNext post:Sound Off – Tue 1/07/2020Related postsThe Morning Exchange – Wed 01/08/2020January 8, 2020Sound Off – Tue 1/07/2020January 7, 2020The Morning Exchange – Tue 01/07/2020January 7, 2020Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 1/06/2020January 7, 2020Sound Off – Mon 1/06/2020January 6, 2020The Morning Exchange – Mon 01/06/2020January 6, 2020