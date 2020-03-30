Paso Robles City Council Meeting 3.30.2020

Paso Robles city council held a special meeting Friday by teleconferencing.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta talked about the coronavirus and the need for the care site at Cal Poly.

The council also voted to waive the fines and interest on payments by hotels, motels and short term rentals on the transit occupancy tax, or TOT. John Hamon raised the question- who asked for this wavier. Steve Gregory also raised a question about the waiver.

The vote to waive the penalties and interest on that transit occupancy tax was 4-1, with councilman John Hamon casting the lone dissenting vote. Both Hamon and Gregory voted on that measure, although they each have short term rentals.