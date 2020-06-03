Paso Robles City Council Meeting 6.02.2020

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC06022020.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC06022020P2.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange -Wed 06/03/2020NextNext post:Sound Off – Tue 6/02/2020, Mayor Martin & Jack’s Helping HandRelated postsThe Morning Exchange -Wed 06/03/2020June 3, 2020Sound Off – Tue 6/02/2020, Mayor Martin & Jack’s Helping HandJune 2, 2020The Morning Exchange -Tue 06/02/2020June 2, 2020Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 6/01/2020June 1, 2020Sound Off – Mon 6/01/2020June 1, 2020The Morning Exchange -Mon 06/01/2020June 1, 2020