Paso Robles City Council Meeting 9.15.2020

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC09152020.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC09152020P2.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEPCC09152020P3.mp3Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Wed 9/16/2020NextNext post:Sound Off – Tue 9/15/2020 – PR Youth Arts & Chief HaleyRelated postsThe Morning Exchange – Wed 9/16/2020September 16, 2020Sound Off – Tue 9/15/2020 – PR Youth Arts & Chief HaleySeptember 15, 2020The Morning Exchange – Tue 9/15/2020September 15, 2020Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 9/14/2020September 14, 2020Sound Off – Mon 9/14/2020 Chris ArendSeptember 14, 2020The Morning Exchange – Mon 9/14/2020September 14, 2020