Paso Robles City Library Activities For Youth This Summer 6.11.2024

SRP2024

The Paso Robles city library will be offering several summer programs this year.

Registration for the summer reading program, themed “Adventure Begins at the Paso Robles City Library” will be open from June 10th to August 10th. Registration for the library’s summer reading challenge are also now open. Participants have a chance to earn a $400 gift certificate to Margarita Adventures.

The city library is also pleased to announce Lunch at the Library events for all ages. From June 17th to August 9th, lunch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, Mondays at Oak Park from 11:30 am to 12:30, Wednesdays at the Paso Robles city library from 11 to noon, and Fridays at Centennial Park from noon to 1 pm.

More events and information can be found on the city of Paso Robles’ website.