Paso Robles Coaches 12.13.2019

Many in the Paso Robles high school community expressing shock and surprise at the removal of two coaches after an audit by Human Resources.

The audit showed that football coach JR Reynolds and swim coach Michael Saurett were hired by former superintendent Chris Williams, before teachers were allowed an opportunity to interview for the job. According to state and district policy, teachers have preference over others in the community.

Since their hiring, both men have started working for the district. Saurett as a teacher and Reynolds as a substitute. Regardless, they are removed from their coaching positions. The district will now correctly implement the legal hiring process.

No word if Human Resources will review other positions in the district. During Chris Williams administration, several low level staffers were rapidly promoted to lofty positions in the school district administration. The district may review those promotions and remove those administrators as a cost saving effort to help the financially strapped district.