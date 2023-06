Paso Robles Concerts in the park continues from 6 to 8 through August 24th in the downtown city park gazebo.

Today’s entertainment will be Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band.

Atascadero’s concerts are from 6:30 to 8:30, and will feature Club Dv8 this Saturday.

All concerts are free to attend.

You’re encouraged to bring blankets and low-back lawn chairs, but leave your pets at home.