Paso Robles Council Approves Spring Street Mixed-Use Project 10.02.2024

In last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve the mixed-use/affordable housing project at 1745 Spring street.

The site includes 16 hotel rooms, 8 residential units, and a wine tasting room. To include the wine tasting room and hotel rooms, council was also required to approve an ordinance to rezone the property to include resort/lodging.

The council also voted to approve Chris Huot as the interim city manager, retroactively effective August 12th; this is “the date upon which Mr. Huot began performing duties of city manager.”

The vote to approve Chris Huot passed 4 – 1, with Chris Bausch abstaining.