Paso Robles Fire 6.05.2019

Paso Robles fire department responded to a reported fire at a mobile home park at 33rd and Oak. The call came in shortly before 12:30 and fire department vehicles were on the scene within 2-3 minutes. Firefighters inspected the mobile home. They said the fire caused minimal damage and was quickly extinguished. They inspected the mobile home to ascertain embers were not smoldering.

The mobile home park is located between Spring and Oak around 33rd street. Although the single wide mobile home’s are older, the park is neat and well-maintained. No one was injured in the incident Tuesday afternoon. Damage was estimated to be under $1,000.