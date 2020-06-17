Paso Robles Gateway Project 6.17.2020

The Paso Robles city council unanimously approved initial plans for the development of a luxury resort to be built at the south end of Vine street near highway 46.

Community Development Director Warren Frace said the overall concept is a world class wine country resort that functions as a gateway to the community. The project has up to three hotel resorts with a maximum of 425 rooms, three commercial centers with 73,000 square feet of leasable space for commercial and office and 80 attached single family resort residential units. if they were built, it would reduce the number of hotel rooms.

Frace says more than half of the site, 98 acres, would remain agriculture and open space. The Paso Robles planning commission previously recommended approval of the plan. The council discussed various aspects for two hours, including traffic mitigation, water and other factors. Several people called into the council meeting to raise questions.

The project includes infrastructure development which the city would have to fund, although there are state and federal grants available. The city would have to extend Vine street, build a $10 million dollar bridge and construct two roundabouts. CalTrans has written a letter of support.

Although some of have expressed concern about the impact to the Paso Robles aquifer, the developers say the project is over the Atascadero aquifer, so it would not impact the Paso Robles aquifer. Councilman Fred Strong said that the project could help the city resolves serious financial difficulties it’s facing.

Steve Gregory said the 5-star resort will bring millions of dollars to the city in transient occupancy tax (tot.) The developers predict the project will generate over $100 million dollars a year for Paso Robles, and more than $70 million dollars a year for the area outside the city limits.

Councilman John Hamon says he wants to see that if the city builds the infrastructure, that the developers will be working right behind them.

After all the discussion the council voted unanimously to approve nine resolutions related to annexation to the city, lot line adjustment, and general plan amendments and zoning to move forward with the plans. The project still needs approval from the San Luis Obispo local agency formation commission. (LAFCO). The planning process, government approvals and infrastructure improvement will delay initial project construction for about two years.