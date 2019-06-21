Paso Robles Girl Bit By Sea Lion 6.21.2019

A 13-year-old Paso Robles girl was bitten by a sea lion while standing in the surf at Pismo Beach.

The sea lion reportedly swam up and bit the girl on the thigh last Friday evening. The aquatic attack occurred just north of the Pismo Beach pier. The sea lion is described as an adult female. The girl was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis for treatment.

Fish and wildlife scientists were consulted to make sure the unidentified girl received the right antibiotics to treat the bite.