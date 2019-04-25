Paso Robles Groundwater Basin Meeting 4.25.2019

The Paso Robles Groundwater Basin Cooperative committee met yesterday at the Paso Robles library conference room. About fifty people attended the committee meeting, mostly landowners in the north county.

A consultant outlined what had been developed by staff for chapters 6-9 of the groundwater basin sustainability plan. After an hour of description by the consultant, the board discussed the SGMA plan. Supervisor Debbie Arnold argued that chapter 9 inadequately addressed the realities of the situation. She moved that the plan be sent back to staff. The committee voted unanimously to send the plan back to staff for further development.

The coordinating committee is scheduled to meet again Wednesday, May 29th to revisit those chapters in the sustainability plan.