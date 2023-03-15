Paso Robles High School 03.15.2023

After reports of fighting and other gang related issues on the campus of Paso Robles high school, two police officers spoke last night at the Paso Robles school district board of trustees meeting.

Paso Robles high school resource officer Canizalez tells the school board that there is no serious gang activity at the school. But he talked about historic local gang activity which started several decades ago in a local housing project. That was the beginning of PR 13.

One trustee questioned the lack of involvement with the county gang task force. Why is Paso Robles not involved with the county gang task force? Canizalez says the county gang task force is a county organization with no school affiliations, although they have conducted gang aversion education at Lillian Larson elementary school in San Miguel, but that’s not the Paso Robles police department’s jurisdiction.

The item was on the agenda at the beginning of the meeting. No action was taken. It was just an informational item after repeated reports of fights on the high school campus and the lack of action taken by the high school administrators to address the problem.

