Paso Robles High School 8.27.2021

We learn more today about the Paso Robles high school administrator who was struck while breaking up an altercation on the sidewalk outside the high school Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant principal Gerald Braxton was trying to disperse the crowd when an individual confronted him. The 18-year-old non-student struck him and knocked him to the pavement.

Braxton hit his head on the concrete and was taken to a local hospital. He did not lose consciousness. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury. That occurred at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon just outside Paso Robles high school.

Superintendent Curt Dubost sent an email which said Braxton was “attempting to diffuse a student altercation.”

It was not a student who struck the assistant principal, as was reported by the Tribune earlier. They have corrected that erroneous report.

The situation is still under investigation by the school resource officers and Paso Robles police.