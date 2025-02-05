Paso Robles High School Student Wins South Coast Region FFA Competition 2.05.2025

02-04-25 Press Release PRHS Student winner of the South Coast Region Star Placement project

A Paso Robles high school student, Briley Bowen, has been selected as the winner of the South Coast Region Star Placement Project.

This award recognizes a student’s exceptional achievements in agricultural education, and hands-on experience.

A release by the Paso Robles school district says Briley has worked on a cow-calf operation in Paso Robles, demonstrating “exceptional commitment and skill.”

With this award, Briley will represent the south coast region at the upcoming state leadership conference in April.

More information about Briley’s project and her upcoming competition will be posted on the Paso Robles FFA social media pages.