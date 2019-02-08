Paso Robles High Speed Chase 2.08.2019

A Paso Robles man is charged with leading police on a high speed chance through Atascadero.

On January 31st, Rafael Aguilar Anguiano fled the scene of a traffic accident on Viejo Camino. When officers showed up, he led them on a high speed chase down El Camino Real to the south end of town. He left the car and fled into the Bordeaux apartments. He was located with help from a k-9 team and a CHP helicopter. He was arraigned on Wednesday.

Anguaino faces felony counts of evading an officer and possession of a billy club or blackjack. He was also charged this week with five misdemeanors, including hit-an-run, receiving stolen property, possession of paraphernalia and two charged related to driving on a suspended or revoked license. He remains in custody at the county jail. He’s scheduled to return to court February 14th.