Paso Robles Homeless 12.04.2019

The Paso Robles city council met the new director of their soon to be built homeless shelter at their meeting last night. His name is Jeff Al-Mashat. He will be the director of the homeless center in Paso Robles.

Wendy Lewis is director of ECHO. Kprl talked with her last night about last week’s Turkey Trot, which attracted more trotters than they expected to Atascadero lake park.

She says they asked for a $20 donation, but some wrote checks for as much as $1,000. After the event a woman offered to provide matching funds. All told, ECHO raised more than $32,000 at the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving.