From 1 to 6 pm, Vitalant will be hosting a vital community blood drive today in Paso Robles.

Partnering with the Paso Robles fire department, the blood drive will be taking place at 900 Park street right behind the fire station on 9th street.

Each donation contributes greatly to community medical needs, and has the potential to save up to three lives.

Sign-ups can be done online at Vitalant’s website, or by calling (877) 258 – 4825.