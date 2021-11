Today is a birthday celebration at the Paso Robles city library.

Angilica Fortin is celebrating her birthday today.

So is library volunteer coordinator Suzanne Robitaille.

Angelica says no gifts or flowers. She just wants smiles today.

Suzanne says no gifts or flowers, but if you drop off a card with a note in it, for a small cash contribution she will correct your grammar and mail the card back to you.