Paso Robles Man Convicted of Hit & Run Causing Death 03.28.2024

A jury has found 35-year-old Christopher Winters of Paso Robles guilty of hit-and-run causing death from an incident dating back to July 3, 2021.

A pedestrian, 22-year-old Steve Leon, was hit shortly after 2 am by a gray vehicle near the intersection of Meadowlark road and Deer Springs drive. The vehicle fled the scene, and a second vehicle, a dark BMW, ran over the pedestrian before fleeing as well.

Officers located the driver of the BMW, Christopher Winters, and arrested him with charges of hit-and-run resulting in death or injury. The first vehicle’s driver has not been identified.

Prosecution for this case said that Winters knew that he had hit a person and lied about it to officers, texting a friend that he had hit a deer as well to try and cover his tracks. The defense said that there was no way to determine if the damage caused by Winters’ vehicle caused Leon’s death, and he had no way of knowing he hit a person.

The jury agreed with the prosecution, and he is scheduled to be sentenced on April 23rd.