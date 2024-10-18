Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon Responds to Allegations by Ty Lewis 10.18.2024

Paso Robles mayor John Hamon has recently released a letter to the Paso Robles Daily News, addressing claims made by city manager Ty Lewis.

Lewis’s claim is asking for $2,275,000 in compensation for personal injury; he alleges he has faced bullying, harassment, defamation, and a hostile working environment, directing the source of most of these claims to councilman Chris Bausch. The letter by mayor Hamon says the city is investigating the allegations. Because the facts of this case are unknown, “It is wise for elected officials not to make any specific comments at this point in time,” as they may create liability for the city.

Mayor Hamon says the final report of the investigation will be presented to city council in a closed session “Hopefully very soon.” Mayor Hamon also said he “Take[s] responsibility” for being unable to address these concerns sooner, and demand more ethical behavior from his colleagues. He concludes his letter by saying “It is my hope that our city council chooses to work towards a future where we all reflect the highest standards of public service and trust.”