Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin Passes Away 8.15.2023

Steve Martin, the mayor of Paso Robles, passed away yesterday evening.

Steve and his wife, Jennifer, have lived in Paso Robles for over four decades. Steve has served on the city council from 1987 to 1996, and as mayor from 1998 to 1990. He has served as mayor since 2014.

A release by the city manager’s office said details regarding a public memorial service will be provided as they become available. Family representatives have also informed the city that they are planning a public remembrance of life event to be held sometime within the next 30 days.

The mayor pro tem will assume the powers and duties of the mayor until such a time as the role of the mayor is filled. Discussion on filling the role of mayor will occur at a future city council meeting. No further information is available at this time.