Paso Robles & Monterey Bay Power 4.04.2019

Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council took a step toward joining a power collective. Monterey Bay Community Power. The agenda called it an introduction and discussion of community choice energy opportunity, JR Kilgore is with MBCP.

Attending Tuesday night’s meeting, a vocal group of supporters for community power and other progressive causes. One staff member telling KPRL the group attends all the discussions about MBCP when it comes up before local municipalities. Although that Styrofoam issue was not on the agenda. After about an hour of testimony, most of it supporting Monterey Bay Community Power.

Ultimately, the city council voting 3-2 to direct staff to craft a resolution in support of the city of Paso Robles joining the Monterey Bay Community Power collective. That resolution and ordinance will come back before the council at a later date.